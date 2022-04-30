Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Cap of $305,449.87

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Qbao has a market cap of $305,449.87 and approximately $20,610.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

