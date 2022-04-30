PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $55.39. 424,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.