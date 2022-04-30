PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million

PotCoin (POT) traded down 34.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $373.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,624.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.50 or 0.07336026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00260591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.24 or 0.00761790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.25 or 0.00588351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00075185 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.33 or 0.00337437 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,514,088 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.