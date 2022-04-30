Polkamon (PMON) One Day Volume Reaches $623,564.00

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.42 or 0.07284621 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00057204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

