PolkaDomain Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $516,223.87 and $257.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.44 or 0.07270945 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00053464 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.