Plian (PI) Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Plian (PI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Plian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $36,655.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plian has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 860,283,642 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

