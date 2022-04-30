PlatinumBAR Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $1,656.91 and $60.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,282.78 or 0.99807010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00237066 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00106754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00148246 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00288978 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003850 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.