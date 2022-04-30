Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS.

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.98. The stock had a trading volume of 134,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,331. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.72. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

