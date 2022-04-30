Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,057. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

