Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,035,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

