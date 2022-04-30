Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $925.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $689,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Photronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

