Phore (PHR) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $508,216.10 and $15.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,752,687 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

