Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $14.03 Average PT from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. 33,158,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,147,980. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.2191 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 85.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.