People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. People’s United Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,303,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,039,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 246,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of PBCT remained flat at $$19.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,774. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

