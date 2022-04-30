Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.90.

Shares of PEN opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $166.65 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

