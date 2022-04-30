Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,128.40 ($14.38).

PNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.38) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PNN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,112 ($14.17). The stock had a trading volume of 845,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,048.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 669.67 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.02). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.47.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.