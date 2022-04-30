Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,802 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,096 shares of company stock worth $334,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 19,427,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.