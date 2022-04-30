Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $425,310.25

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $425,310.25 and approximately $140,435.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

