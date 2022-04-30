PAID Network Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and $465,520.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.54 or 0.07314718 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.