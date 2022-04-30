Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

