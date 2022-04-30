Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $114.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE OXM traded down $4.32 on Monday, reaching $89.60. 183,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,847,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

