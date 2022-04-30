Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

OWLT opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Owlet has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owlet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owlet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owlet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,710 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

