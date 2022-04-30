Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Cowen

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

