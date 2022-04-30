Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.