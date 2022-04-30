OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will post $14.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.68 million and the highest is $15.19 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $11.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $82.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.18 million, with estimates ranging from $111.33 million to $129.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 241,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,255. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $510.25 million, a PE ratio of 312.37 and a beta of 0.73.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 279,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,371,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

