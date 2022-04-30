OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 1,654,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,802. OneMain has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

Get OneMain alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,641,000 after purchasing an additional 367,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,650 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 617,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 199,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after purchasing an additional 277,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.