Offshift Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $915,363.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 69.9% lower against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,282.78 or 0.99807010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

