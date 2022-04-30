Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. 3,229,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,260. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.