Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NCLH stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

