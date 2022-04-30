North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) Trading Up 0.1%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 11,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 45,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMMC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment of the financial services industry.

