Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.42.

NAT stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75,734 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 69.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

