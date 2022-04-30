Nokia Oyj Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,146,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 1,410,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 207,125 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

