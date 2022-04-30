Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Receives $98.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.46 per share, with a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 23,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,200.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,965. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

