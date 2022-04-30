Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $243,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $248,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.88. 1,591,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,379. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.54 and a 200 day moving average of $276.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

