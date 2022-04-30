Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,460,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,715,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

