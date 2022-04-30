Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 116.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.86.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. TheStreet cut Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

