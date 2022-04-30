NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 6,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get NI alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $336.88 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.35.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.35 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 2.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NODK. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 76,105 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in NI by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 110,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in NI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NI in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.