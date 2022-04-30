NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.90% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

NYSE NREF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. 78,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,858. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1,054.09, a current ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $2,270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

NREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

