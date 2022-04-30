Nexo Price Tops $2.54 (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00006624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $252.51 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00101571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

