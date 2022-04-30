Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52-$2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-$1.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.15. 4,275,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

