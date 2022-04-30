New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 162,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 889,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 444,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 5,212,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,484. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

