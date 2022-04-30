NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 386,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,798. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $632.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

