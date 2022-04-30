Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $90,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.36. 16,391,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,485,622. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.53 and its 200-day moving average is $489.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.60 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

