Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 21,281 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

