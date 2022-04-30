Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 20,455 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 736,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.70.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.78 and a 200 day moving average of $216.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

