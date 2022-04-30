Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 96.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $15.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,277.53. The stock had a trading volume of 138,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,356.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,461.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,225.56 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

