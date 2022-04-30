Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 65,908 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,908 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Ciena worth $60,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ciena by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ciena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,786 shares of company stock worth $1,908,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,932. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

