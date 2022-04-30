Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 62,746 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $46,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded down $12.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,494. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

