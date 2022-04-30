Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $67,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after buying an additional 327,763 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,570,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.47.

Linde stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.63 and its 200 day moving average is $318.01. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

