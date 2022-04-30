Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after buying an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after buying an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN traded down $14.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,597. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.37 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.50.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.91.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

